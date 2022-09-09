Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $196.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.