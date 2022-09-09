Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

