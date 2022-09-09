Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $28,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 240,544 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

