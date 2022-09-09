Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

