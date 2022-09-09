Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 347,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

