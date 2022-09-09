Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

