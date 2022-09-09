Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

