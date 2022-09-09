Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,785,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 135.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,356,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,554 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.