Brighton Jones LLC Sells 427 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.