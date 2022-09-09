Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $511.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

