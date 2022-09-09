Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.10. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 33,137 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

