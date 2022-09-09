Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.10. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 33,137 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.