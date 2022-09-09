Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $3.08. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 62,759 shares.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

