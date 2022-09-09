Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Down 7.6%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.77. 181,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 177,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

About Byrna Technologies



Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.



