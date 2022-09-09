Canaccord Genuity Group Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

