Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.
Phreesia Trading Up 15.6 %
PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 469.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
