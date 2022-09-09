Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 469.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

