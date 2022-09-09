Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,330 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

