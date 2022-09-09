Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,139,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

