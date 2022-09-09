Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 72,655 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $145.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

