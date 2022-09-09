Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,572 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $44,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.24. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.