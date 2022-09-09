Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682,560 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $38,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.