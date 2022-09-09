Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $33.41 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,348 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

