Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $38.09 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485,386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

ADP stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

