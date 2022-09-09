Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $39.23 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,284.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,282.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.