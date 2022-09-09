Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $40.89 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

