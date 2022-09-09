Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,643,662 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,316,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,233,000 after acquiring an additional 505,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

