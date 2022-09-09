Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,125 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $27,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 297,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $233.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.10. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

