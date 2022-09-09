Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,766,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

FHN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

