Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 132,564 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,564 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

