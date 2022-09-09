Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 146,662 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 6.7 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

