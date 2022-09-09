Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 174,342 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,342 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 808,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $188.51. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

