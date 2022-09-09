Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 389,672 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,672 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

