Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 440,682 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $40,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.