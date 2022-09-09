Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 59,462 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,462 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 328,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 192,663 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

