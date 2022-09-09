Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 145,721 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Barings LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $335.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

