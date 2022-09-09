CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after acquiring an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

