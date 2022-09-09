Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.14%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,701,069.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2,778.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 8,365.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 377,432 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

