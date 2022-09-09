Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.21. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

