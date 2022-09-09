Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CPF opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

