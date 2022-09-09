Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $650.76

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.76 ($7.86) and traded as low as GBX 565 ($6.83). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.18), with a volume of 492,173 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.