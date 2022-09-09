Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

