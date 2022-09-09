Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,142 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

WPC opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

