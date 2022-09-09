Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 392 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Up 3.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.