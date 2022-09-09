Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,648 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

