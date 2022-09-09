Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

