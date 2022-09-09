Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,151 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $179.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

