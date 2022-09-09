Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

