Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 68 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $429.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.24 and its 200 day moving average is $396.68. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.