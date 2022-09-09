Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 964 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.