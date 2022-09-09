CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

CGI stock opened at C$103.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.40. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$116.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

